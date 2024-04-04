$1 million Powerball winners bought their lottery tickets at these two Mass. stores

Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
MEDWAY There were no Powerball jackpot winners on Wednesday, but a local Cumberland Farms sold a sizable consolation prize.

The Cumberland Farms at 41 Milford St. (Route 109) sold a $1 million ticket to a customer prior to Wednesday night's drawing. It was one of two stores in Massachusetts to do so the other was the Wegmans grocery store on Mystic Valley Parkway (Route 16) in Medford.

A manager at the Medway Cumberland Farms said she was aware of the winning ticket, but referred questions to the convenience store chain's corporate office in Westborough. A spokesman there could not be reached for comment.

To win $1 million in Powerball, players must choose all five white numbers in this case, 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65. To win the jackpot, they would have to also correctly pick the Powerball number, which was 15.

Nevertheless, the $1 million winners (before taxes, of course) had to beat some long odds according to Powerball's website, there is a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to pick all five white numbers drawn.

Those odds are much better than winning the jackpot (1 in 292,201,338).

Stores receive $10,000 for selling a $1 million ticket. Had any store sold a jackpot winner, it would receive $50,000.

Because no one won Wednesday's jackpot, the new prize for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $1.23 billion ($595.1 million after taxes and if taken as a onetime payout).

Tickets are available until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

