$1 million Powerball winners bought their lottery tickets at these two Mass. stores

MEDWAY — There were no Powerball jackpot winners on Wednesday, but a local Cumberland Farms sold a sizable consolation prize.

The Cumberland Farms at 41 Milford St. (Route 109) sold a $1 million ticket to a customer prior to Wednesday night's drawing. It was one of two stores in Massachusetts to do so — the other was the Wegmans grocery store on Mystic Valley Parkway (Route 16) in Medford.

A manager at the Medway Cumberland Farms said she was aware of the winning ticket, but referred questions to the convenience store chain's corporate office in Westborough. A spokesman there could not be reached for comment.

To win $1 million in Powerball, players must choose all five white numbers — in this case, 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65. To win the jackpot, they would have to also correctly pick the Powerball number, which was 15.

Nevertheless, the $1 million winners (before taxes, of course) had to beat some long odds — according to Powerball's website, there is a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to pick all five white numbers drawn.

Those odds are much better than winning the jackpot (1 in 292,201,338).

Stores receive $10,000 for selling a $1 million ticket. Had any store sold a jackpot winner, it would receive $50,000.

Because no one won Wednesday's jackpot, the new prize for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $1.23 billion ($595.1 million after taxes and if taken as a onetime payout).

Tickets are available until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Powerball winners buy $1 million lottery tickets in Milford, Medford