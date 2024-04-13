$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in West Seneca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Somebody who recently purchased a lottery ticket in West Seneca could be seven figures richer.

A second-prize-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Wegmans located at 370 Orchard Park Rd. in West Seneca, the New York Lottery announced.

The ticket was a winner in the Friday drawing.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

