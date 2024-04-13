$1 million Delaware Powerball prize winner: 'I thought a friend was playing a joke on me'

Delaware's million-dollar Powerball winner has big plans for his prize money.

The 45-year-old lottery player from Rehoboth Beach recently claimed his $1 million prize after matching five winning numbers from the Saturday, April 6, drawing worth $1.3 billion.

Like many before him, he didn't believe it at first. The large amount was won using the QuickPick option, a randomized selection of Powerball numbers. He matched all five white balls — and just missed winning Powerball's fourth-largest jackpot when he didn't match the Powerball.

The anonymous winner purchased the ticket at the Wawa at 30155 Veterans Way in Rehoboth, lottery officials said.

"I thought a friend was playing a joke on me," the winner said to the Delaware Lottery.

The lucky Delaware resident first called his mom, whom he plans to buy a new car for with the prize.

The rest of the winnings will go to paying off his house and going on a family vacation, he told lottery officials.

The Delaware Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous. Unlike many other states that require a prize to be over a certain jackpot, Delawareans can remain anonymous no matter how much, or how little, they win.

Powerball winning numbers 4/6/24

The winning numbers from Saturday, April 6, drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Saturday, April 6?

Along with the $1 million winner, there was a $50,000 winning ticket sold in Delaware for the April 6 Powerball that has yet to be claimed.

Who won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, April 6?

A ticket from Oregon won the grand prize jackpot of $1.3 billion. There was also a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Saturday, April 13, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What times does Powerball close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.3 billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

