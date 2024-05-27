$1 million 80-foot luxury yacht sinks off Florida coast, 2 rescued

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — Two people were rescued just before a $1 million luxury 80-foot sport yacht sank off the coast of Florida Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The incident was reported just after 11:35 a.m. about 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach, a news release from the Coast Guard said.

The operator of the Atlantis, an 80-foot sport yacht, said the vessel hit an object in the water and was sinking.

The Coast Guard sent out a boat crew to assist and coordinated with St. John’s County Fire and Rescue, which soon arrived and plucked both people from the yacht.

Sunseeker Predator 80 yacht, built in the United Kingdom, can accommodate up to 6 guests in 4 staterooms, with 2 crew members aboard. The yacht Saturday is already sinking in this photo from the US Coast Guard.

The Atlantis yacht appears to be a 1999 or early 2000s model of the Sunseeker Predator 80.

A larger Sunseeker Predator was featured in the 2006 James Bond film “Casino Royale.”

A 2001 Predator that is 5 feet shorter than Atlantis, which sank Saturday, is listed for sale for $975,000.

(US Coast Guard photo)

Sunseeker Predator 80 yacht, built in the United Kingdom, can accommodate up to six guests in four staterooms, with two crew members aboard.

Atlantis has two Caterpillar diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 44 kn, or 50 mph, according to data from Boat International.

A data sheet about Atlantis says the vessel is in the top 5% by speed in the world.

US Coast Guard photo

After Saturday’s rescue, a hazard to navigation was broadcast to alert mariners about the yacht, which could cause damage to other vessels, according to the Coast Guard.

The owner of the Atlantis will arrange for a salvage of the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

US Coast Guard photo

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

