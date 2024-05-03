$1 margaritas? Free food delivery? These California food chains have deals for Cinco de Mayo

Making plans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend?

Here are a few California food chains offering customers special deals — from $1 margaritas to discounted tacos — for the Mexican-American holiday:

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s Fresh Mex will have an all-day happy hour on Saturday at select locations

Enjoy specialty drinks from the cantina starting at $4.

On Sunday, the restaurant will have a “boozy brunch” special, offering bottomless mimosas and bloody mary cocktails for $12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the restaurant will have margarita, beer, shot specials and $4 tacos until closing.

Be sure to call ahead to confirm any special offers available at your local restaurant.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 3120 Campus Parkway in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. The new location features a “Chipotlane” drive-thru for pick up of digital orders.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free food delivery through Sunday.





At participating locations, customers who use the app to order food can use the code “CINCO24” for free delivery.

Customers must purchase a minimum of $10 worth of food and cannot exceed a $200 limit, excluding taxes and fees.

California Pizza Kitchen

For Cinco de Mayo, California Pizza Kitchen is offering special menu items at discounted prices.

Starters, including white corn guacamole and chips, will be $5 on Sunday.

Draft beer and select 7-inch pizzas will cost $9, and select drinks, including the Casa Paloma and Endless Sunshine margarita are $7 each.

Prices exclude taxes and gratuity.

Discounted menu items are only available for dine-in at participating locations.

Cold Stone

Cold Stone has a new waffle ice cream taco available for a limited time.

Customers can order sweet cream ice cream wrapped in a waffle taco and coated with chocolate and peanuts for $9.50, not including taxes.

The offer ends on Sunday.

Applebee’s

During Cinco de Mayo, Applebee’s has margaritas for $1 at select locations.

Dollaritas is available for a limited time. Eligible customers can add a special margarita flavor, such as strawberry or mango, for an extra 50 cents.

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill is offering customers a $5.55 discount when they spend $20 or more.

The deal can be redeemed online using the coupon code “BAJACINCO” at checkout.

The offer is valid through Sunday.

Chili’s

Chili’s Grill and Bar will have specials on select alcoholic drinks on Sunday.

The Tequila Trifecta is $5, while the Tito’s Watermelon Spritz costs $6. Prices do not include taxes.

Call ahead to confirm any special offers available at your local restaurant.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.