1 man suffers burns in Potterville house fire

POTTERVILLE — One man was hospitalized after being injured in a house fire late Thursday night in the village.

The man suffered non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation, the Benton Charter Township Fire Department said in a release. He was transported to a Lansing hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were dispatched to 513 Colony Court in Potterville at about 11:30 p.m. after a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from the back of the home. The fire was extinguished in about two hours.

Firefighters were on scene for two hours. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Benton Township firefighters were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, Windsor Township Fire Department, Windsor Township EMS and the Potterville Police Department.

