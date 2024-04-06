1 man killed in apparent hit-and-run accident on U.S. 287, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run accident that killed a man Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of South U.S. Highway 287 around 9:15 p.m. regarding a major accident. They found a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The victim was already dead when police arrived, officials said.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating all leads. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Fort Worth police non-emergency line at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim pending notification of next-of-kin.

