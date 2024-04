Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the force said in a post on social media. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

One man is dead after a shooting in Toronto's west end Saturday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the force said in a post on social media.

Police found one man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area, police say.