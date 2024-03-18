1 man dead, second hurt in related Federal Way shootings at different locations

Police are investigating a double shooting in Federal Way that had two different crime scenes.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers were dispatched to SeaMar Community Health, at 31405 18th Avenue South, for a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. They gave him medical aid, and medics from King County Medic 1 arrived and tried to save his life, but he later died.

A short time later, officers were sent to the Southridge House, at 30838 14th Avenue South, for another shooting. The location is less than a mile away from where the first shooting happened.

That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Federal Way Police said it appears the two shootings are related and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are investigating at both locations.



