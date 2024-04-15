1 man dead following shooting outside northwest Fresno bar
The man who was shot and killed outside a bar in northwest Fresno has been identified as 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.
The man who was shot and killed outside a bar in northwest Fresno has been identified as 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Global iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% in Q1 as the company deals with rising rivals from China.
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for a new low of $349.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
Jio Financial Services, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, is forming a joint venture with U.S. asset manager BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business in India, the two firms said Monday. The announcement follows BlackRock and Jio Financial launching a joint venture last year to offer asset management services in India.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Like many immigrants, the New York City skyline was one of the first sights young brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj took in when they arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. The pair, along with their family, had fled violence in their native Kosovo, and they still remember the view as their plane flew overhead. “The first building that we saw was the Empire State Building,” Etrit recalls.
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
The Phoenix Suns clinched the Western Conference's No. 6 seed in the NBA playoffs with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.
Car insurance rates are rising faster than in the last 47 years, and its due to all kinds of reasons including more claims and expensive parts among others
Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.
The 2024 WNBA Draft tips off this Monday. Are you ready to tune in?
The compact computer from a little-known brand holds its own against the big names, shoppers say.
'They hug your arch,' shared one of 92,000+ five-star fans.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't significantly drop until the spring and summer home-buying season ends. Lock in your mortgage rate today.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.