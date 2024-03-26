1 man dead, another in custody, after shooting at Calgary hotel

Calgary police responded to a report of a shooting on Monday at this Super 8 hotel on Shawville Road S.E. A man was found dead at the scene. (Google Street View - image credit)

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, Calgary police said.

Police said they responded to a shots fired complaint at the Super 8 hotel on Shawville Road S.E. on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police said they located one man who was suffering from "significant injuries." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody, but police said they were still investigating his involvement with the incident.