1 man dead, another in custody, after shooting at Calgary hotel
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, Calgary police said.
Police said they responded to a shots fired complaint at the Super 8 hotel on Shawville Road S.E. on Monday afternoon.
Upon arrival, police said they located one man who was suffering from "significant injuries." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was taken into custody, but police said they were still investigating his involvement with the incident.