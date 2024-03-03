1 year later: Marion County deputies still search for 26-year-old woman

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information that could help solve a woman’s disappearance from a year ago.

On March 2, 2023, 26-year-old Sara Ebersole was given a ride from a convenience store to a home on North U.S. Highway 441 in Reddick.

She was dropped off at the residence and spent time with James Robinson, James Schaller and Teesha McDermitt, who all lived there.

Detectives said they learned Ebersole left the residence with Tyrone Morman sometime around midnight.

When Detective Ryan Stith interviewed Morman, he said he had not spoken to her and was not in town when she disappeared.

According to a release, Mormon lied about breaking his cell phone, and after a search warrant was obtained for it, he was arrested for giving law enforcement false information.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found information on the phone that suggests Morman and Ebersole were at a convenience store in Northwest Marion County on March 3, 2023.

Morman is considered a person of interest in Ebersole’s disappearance but is not speaking with detectives.

If you have any information, call Detective Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-71.

