1 killed in west Charlotte shooting

One person was shot and killed in a Thursday night homicide in west Charlotte.

One person hospitalized in west Charlotte overnight shooting

MEDIC pronounced one deceased at about 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Scottview Drive, off U.S. Highway 74 near Interstate 485.

“The main message is: ‘Conflict resolution,’” said CMPD Maj. Torri Tellis. “You got to be able to talk through things if you have an issue with something. Don’t resort to violence by picking up a gun, picking up any sort of weapon.”

Residents had to walk to get to their homes after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department taped off the entrance of Scottview Drive during the investigation.

The scene near a homicide on March 21, 2024, on Scottview Drive.

“The first thing I did once I showed up was called my siblings because they are in the neighborhood at the moment,” said neighbor Arlin Morazan. “Make sure they were safe and if they could stay inside and keep the doors locked.”

Officers didn’t release names but said the suspect and victim knew each other. They didn’t say if anyone had been arrested.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.