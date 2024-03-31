1 killed after vehicle leaves highway, hits tree near Morro Bay
1 killed after vehicle leaves highway, hits tree near Morro Bay
1 killed after vehicle leaves highway, hits tree near Morro Bay
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
GM Design Heritage Archive shares never-before-seen concept sketches of the Pontiac Aztek with The Autopian, offering a glimpse of what could have been.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
'Stays in place all day long': Save on a makeup must-have that 28,000 reviewers love.
From Reese Witherspoon's go-to cleanser to Eva Longoria's favorite anti-aging serum, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 3,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
Spoiler alert: Yes, you do. And it's not difficult if you have the right product.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The ingenious gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better travel partner.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?