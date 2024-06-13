1 killed in three-vehicle Muscatine County crash

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 and Brookview Road in Muscatine County, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

A 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle was headed south on Highway 38, while a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2011 Jeep Liberty were headed north on Highway 38.

The Nissan driver tried to turn west at the intersection with Highway 38 and Brookview Road. The motorcycle struck the Nissan, which came to rest in the southbound lanes on Highway 38.

The motorcycle continued and was hit by the Jeep. The motorcycle then came to rest in the east ditch of Highway 38 and the Jeep came to a stop on the east shoulder of Highway 38.

No names of those involved have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

