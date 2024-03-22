1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A single-vehicle rollover crash has left one person dead near Jean, according to Nevada State Police.

The crash happened on Friday, March 15 at approximately 3:45 p.m., along State Route 161 mile marker 5, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling

eastbound on SR161 west of mile marker 5 when it departed the travel lane, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on-scene, NSP said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased following next of kin notification.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol –

Southern Command M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team).

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 12th fatal crash,

resulting in 12 fatalities for 2024.

