Ex-wife shoots man to death at southwest Charlotte hotel, CMPD says

A man had died following a shooting at a hotel in southwest Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites on South Tryon Street.

Police said they found 45-year-old Jamal Dade in the parking lot of the hotel with a gunshot wound.

Jamal Dade was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

ALSO READ: Cars shot up near First Ward Park; investigation underway, CMPD says

Police said 41-year-old Shemeka Nicole Dade has been identified as a suspect in this case.

Shemeka Nicole Dade, Jamal Dade’s ex-wife, has been arrested and charged with murder. She is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 found court documents indicating that their marriage was dissolved ten days ago, on April 9.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Cars shot up near First Ward Park; investigation underway, CMPD says