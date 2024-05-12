1 killed after shooting in east Charlotte

One person is dead after a shooting on Kilborne Drive Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m.

CMPD says that their homicide unit is investigating this incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released as of this time.

There is no word on who police may be looking for in connection with this shooting.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.

(WATCH MORE: MEDIC: Person shot, killed at west Charlotte gas station)