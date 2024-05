DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a shooting in the 8800 block of East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning.

The victim, an adult male, died on the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.