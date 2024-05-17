1 killed in Sherman County rollover crash on FM 297

A Dalhart resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Sherman County.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, about 20 miles east of Dalhart, a 2012 Nissan Altima was heading west on FM 297 when, for an unknown reason, it traveled into the eastbound lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Hector Chicaj, 23, of Dalhart was driving the Nissan when it then left the roadway and entered the south ditch, where it rolled over. DPS said Chicaj, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sherman County Justice of the Peace Brenda Acker.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Dalhart driver ejected in rollover crash on FM 297 in Sherman County