1 killed on SC interstate after car and tractor-trailer collide, highway patrol says

One person died and another was injured after an early morning crash on an interstate highway in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer and a 2024 Toyota four-door car were driving south on Interstate 77 around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Cpl. David Jones said, when the car struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. They have not been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Through Saturday, 306 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety, at least 16 of which have been in Richland County.