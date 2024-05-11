1 killed in powerful Florida storm
At least one person was killed and thousands were left without power after a storm with hurricane-force winds struck northwest Florida.
The biggest news stories this morning: Waymo’s robotaxis are making 50,000 paid trips every week, Most Apple App Store developers aren’t trying outside payments, Alienware m16 R2 review.
GameStop stock surged as much as 80% after 'Roaring Kitty,' who was credited with starting the 2021 meme stock frenzy, posted on X for the first time in three years.
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumes Monday in Manhattan, where his former lawyer and fixer is expected to take the stand.
Apple's first unionized Store in Towson, Maryland has now authorized the first strike against the retail giant.
Homebuyers with means are turning to an old strategy to get around a new crop of high mortgage rates: all-cash deals.
“With this type of rule,” Messi said in Spanish, roughly, “we’re going in a bad direction.”
Djokovic lost to World No. 29 Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open and said he feels like "a different player" two days after being hit with a water bottle.
According to a report by 404 Media, the intense solar activity over the last few days has disrupted critical GPS systems that guide modern tractors. Modern John Deere tractors as well as those from other brands rely on this technology for precision.
It's been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted against forming a union. Back in 2022, workers in Towson, Maryland became the first formally recognized union at an Apple retail store. “This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple,” said the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee in a statement.
Utility stocks are outperforming the broader markets. Here's a look at three top picks from analysts.
People who pre-ordered the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in countries that don’t have access to PlayStation Network (PSN) were reportedly notified that their purchases have been canceled and auto-refunded.
The largest solar storm in nearly 20 years is hitting Earth this weekend.
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
The Chevy Malibu has gone the way of the dodo. The long-running Malibu nameplate has had two separate runs with Chevrolet, with its first stint dating back 50 years. GM sold 10 million Malibus during its time, but in recent days it's a rarity — a sedan.
