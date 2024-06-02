‘We will bring those responsible to justice;’ Akron mayor speaks out following deadly mass shooting

UPDATE @ 12:30 p.m.:

A man is dead and over two dozen are injured following a mass shooting in Akron overnight.

In a statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding the pain and trauma from the shooting “reverberates across all of Akron today.” They both called for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Officers were called to the area of Kelly and 8th Avenues on multiple reports of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday.

As officers were on their way to the scene, area hospital staff reported that multiple people were arriving at the emergency rooms with gunshot wounds, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Initially, Akron police believed there were 27 victims in the shooting, but the number was later clarified to be 25. Among them was a 27-year-old man who died from his injuries.

Police told local media outlets that a firearm and several dozen casings were found at the scene.

It’s currently unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

You can read Malik and Harding’s joint statement in full below:

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.

We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.

Today, and in the days ahead, we will share more information about this horrific incident. Our city government and our Akron Police Department will continue to prioritize public safety as our number one concern as we aim to end gun violence in our community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.