1 killed in Kokomo shooting

May 6—Police say a Kokomo man was killed after a shooting over the weekend on the city's northeast side.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Ohio and Richmond streets in reference to a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, police discovered a red Pontiac Vibe pinned underneath a parked semi-trailer, per the release.

There were reportedly several people inside the Pontiac at the time the incident occurred, one of whom investigators say was trapped and had also suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The Kokomo Fire Department then responded to the scene to assist and help extricate that driver — later identified as 21-year-old Marshon Burch — and further investigation into the incident led police to determine Burch reportedly suffered the gunshot wound prior to the collision with the semi-trailer, the release stated.

Burch was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where investigators say he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Two other occupants of the Pontiac also sustained minor injuries, but law enforcement noted in the release those two individuals have been uncooperative in the investigation.

This case is under investigation, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Lt. Austin McClain at 765-456-7268 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.