1 killed in head-on crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A head-on collision in the Water Valley community of Maury County left one dead and at least one injured Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Maury County Fire Department said crews responded to the incident in the 5200 block of Steam Mill Hollow Road shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 19.

A total of five occupants from two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Of those five people, one was pronounced dead at the scene, one was brought to a trauma center by Maury Regional EMS, and the others refused to go to the hospital, officials said.

According to the fire department, Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. No additional details have been released about this deadly incident.

