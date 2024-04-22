1 killed in head-on crash on I-40 near Amarillo

A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 died in a head-on collison near Amarillo in Potter County overnight Saturday.

At about 1:36 a.m. Saturday, April 20, a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west in the eastbound inside lane of I-40, about four miles east of Amarillo, while a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east in the same inside lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Equinox struck the truck head-on.

DPS said the vehicle then traveled into the center median and came to a final rest against the cable barrier, facing southwest. Meanwhile, the truck traveled into the center median, through the cable barrier, and into the westbound inside lane facing east, where it came to a final rest.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Dustin Lorenzana, 36, of Pampa, was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson.

The other driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Pampa driver dies after I-40 head-on crash in Potter County