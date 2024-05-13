1 killed in fiery crash on Santa Fe Drive: CSP

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a crash Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 85, also known as Santa Fe Drive.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 the call reporting the crash came in at 7:47 p.m. The crash happened near C-470.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. CSP said the driver was in opposing lanes of Santa Fe Drive, driving fast and aggressively before losing control and crashing.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, CSP said.

Only one person was in the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene. CSP said it was unknown if they died from the crash or the fire.

No further information was immediately available but FOX31 is working to gather more. This article will be updated.

