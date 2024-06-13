1 killed in fiery crash east of West Glacier

Jun. 12—Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a fiery crash June 8 on U.S. 2 east of West Glacier that killed one person.

According to information from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle crashed into some trees and caught fire at mile marker 164 near Nyack Flats.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m., and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The driver was not able to escape the fire and died at the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the incident. The occupant of the vehicle has not been identified and their remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.