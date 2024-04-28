1 killed in DeLand house fire that started in kitchen

One person died in a house fire and two others and a dog were left homeless after a blaze that started in the kitchen destroyed the home Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 10:36 p.m. in the 700 block of West Beresford Avenue, police spokeswoman Vicki Karr said Sunday.

DeLand and Volusia County firefighters responded to the single-story house fire and found one person outside the residence.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they entered the home and in an initial search pulled one person out. Life-saving measures were performed on the patient, who was transported to a hospital where the person died, Karr said.

Firefighters administered oxygen to the rescued dog.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family as investigations later revealed that two adults and the dog were displaced, Karr said.

The fire appears to have been accidental in nature. The state fire marshal responded to the scene for further investigation, Karr said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida resident killed in DeLand house fire