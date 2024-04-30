1 killed, another wounded in shooting near New Jersey City University

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning near the campus of New Jersey City University, authorities said.

David Moore, 24, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said. He was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center around 1:30 a.m.

The second victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man, was shot in an “upper extremity,” according to investigators. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested or publicly identified in the case.

Jersey City Police responded to a shots-fired report at Audubon Ave. and College St. around 12:40 a.m., prosecutors said. The responding officers arrived to find “an extensive crime scene” and recovered a weapon.

“I heard about six shots at first and they stopped for like five, 10 minutes, maybe quicker than that. And then they started up again,” Jersey City resident Nigh Love told News 12 New Jersey.

Authorities have provided no further details on the shooting.

“The university has spoken with the Jersey City Police Department and determined this is an isolated incident posing no threat to the university community,” New Jersey City University spokesman Ira Thor told News 12.

Moore was the second young man to be fatally shot in Hudson County in about 25 hours. Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, Damon Murray was shot dead in Hoboken.

Murray, 21, was also pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, authorities said.

No suspects have been arrested in his case either.

Murray committed to play football at Rutgers in 2020, but left the program after one semester, according to NJ.com. He never appeared in a game for the Scarlet Knights and was not listed on their 2020 roster.