1 killed, another injured in shooting on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in Buffalo, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to a call in the area of Verplank Street and E. Utica Street just after 10:30 p.m., where two men had been shot while outside.

A 46-year-old from Buffalo was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 43-year-old from Cheektowaga was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

