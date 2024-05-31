1 killed, 3 in custody in shootout with officers and federal agents in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens police officers on a detail with federal agents were involved in a shootout late Thursday night, according to the city police chief.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt told Miami Herald partner CBS News Miami that her officers were working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when the gunfire started at Northwest 27th Place and 163rd Street just before 11 p.m.

ATF agents and Miami Gardens fired their weapons. One person was killed. Noel-Pratt says officers found two firearms near the person who was shot dead.

No ATF agents or police officers were injured.

“If folks are brazen enough to fire at our officers ... they will be dealt with accordingly,” Noel-Pratt said at the scene.

Three other suspects were taken into custody, police say.

A “heavy police presence” remains in the area, south of the Palmetto Expressway around Northwest 27th Avenue.