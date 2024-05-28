1 killed, 2 injured in Muscatine County crash

The names of one person killed and two others injured in a crash Saturday in Muscatine County have not been released.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue when a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a 2017 Chevy Equinox.

The Jeep was eastbound on 120th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign, the report says. It proceeded through the intersection of Taylor Avenue.

The Jeep collided with the Equinox, which was southbound on Taylor Avenue. The Jeep broadsided the Equinox, and caused it to roll.

One person was killed, according to the report. Another person was transported by Aircare to University Hospitals, Iowa City, and another person was transported by EMS to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus. No names of anyone involved have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.