1 killed, 2 hurt in apartment complex shooting at UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A University of North Carolina Pembroke student was killed and two others hurt in an early morning shooting near the Commons apartment complex.

“I am devastated that such violence has touched our campus and send my sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and of those who were injured,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a message posted to the university’s website just after 3 p.m.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., according to a university alert.

Details were scarce Saturday afternoon and the victim’s name was not immediately available. Cummings said the Pembroke Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are leading the probe.

‘Run, get safe’: Coastal Carolina student recounts shooting near Halloween party

Cummings said no arrests have been made, but the incident appears to be isolated.

It’s the second time in less than a month that gun violence has broken out near UNC Pembroke.

Kendall T. Brown, 22, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm on educational property following a Feb. 7 shooting at the University Courtyard Apartments.

The Commons at Pembroke are “minutes from campus,” according to its website.

UNC Pembroke officials said updates on the incident will posted to uncp.edu/alert, the school’s emergency response communication board.

“A tragedy like this impacts us all. Gun violence has unfortunately become far too common in our country, and lately, these incidents are far too close to BraveNation,” Cummings said in his statement. Violence is never the answer and has no place here.”

Cummings said UNC Pembroke will “continue to engage in dialogue with officials in our surrounding area to safeguard our campus community.”

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.