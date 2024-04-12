1 killed, 2 hospitalized, including child, in South L.A. crash

One person was killed and two others, including a young boy, were hospitalized after a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Thursday.

The deadly collision happened near the 5200 block of South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m.

Emergency crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and found three people injured.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was found in serious-to-critical condition and a boy around 5 years old was found in moderate condition.

One person was killed and two others, including a young boy, were hospitalized after a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on April 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run after witnesses said someone was seen running from the crash site.

Sky5 video from the scene showed two vehicles involved — a white compact SUV and a small black sedan. The impact left both vehicles with severe damage. The SUV’s front end was smashed in and the sedan’s driver’s side was destroyed.

At least two people were trapped inside a vehicle and required extrication by firefighters.

“Crews used hydraulic rescue tools to roll back the wreckage and access the patients,” LAFD said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash as authorities investigate. A large crowd of bystanders was seen near the crash site as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The identity of the victim who was killed has not been released.

This developing story will be updated. Sky5 footage of the scene can be viewed in the video player above.

