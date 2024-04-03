1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Hickory car wash: Police

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another injured following a shooting Tuesday night outside a local car wash, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the area of Mountainview Coin Laundry and Car Wash along NC-127 in Hickory.

Authorities told Queen City News at this time no charges have been filed in the case.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

MORE FROM QUEEN CITY NEWS

Crime & Public Safety

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.