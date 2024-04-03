1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Hickory car wash: Police
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another injured following a shooting Tuesday night outside a local car wash, according to the Hickory Police Department.
The deadly shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the area of Mountainview Coin Laundry and Car Wash along NC-127 in Hickory.
Authorities told Queen City News at this time no charges have been filed in the case.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
