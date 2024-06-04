1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Wingstop in Irving. Suspect in custody, police say

One victim was killed and one injured in a shooting inside a Wingstop restaurant in Irving on Monday night.

The shooter walked into the restaurant, at Nursery Road and East Irving Boulevard, and opened fire, Irving police said.

A suspect was arrested a short distance from the scene, police said shortly before 9 p.m.

The wounded person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the motive and what led up to the shooting.

