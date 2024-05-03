1 killed, 1 injured in N.J. house explosion

May 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a house explosion in New Jersey on Thursday night, authorities said, making it the second fatal explosion in Middlesex County in more than 24 hours.

The explosion occurred in a residence on Continental Court at about 7 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department said in a joint statement.

Officers arrived to find two males suffering from serious injuries, one of whom was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment, the authorities said.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Gilbert, 62, of South River, which located about 30 miles northeast of Trenton.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, they said.

The explosion is the second to occur in Middlesex County in less than two days.

At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, an explosion was reported at Superior Signal Company in Old Bridge, a township less than 10 miles away from South River.

Eileen Marco, 73, of South River was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County said in a statement, adding that two other employees were injured in blast.

Though foul play is not suspected, the incident is also under investigation.