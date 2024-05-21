1 killed, 1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting

One man has died, and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach Monday night.

Daytona Beach police say they have no information on a possible suspect.

According to the police department, officers responded to the intersection of Keech Street and Oak Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Police arrived to find two men in a car with gunshot wounds.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to Halifax Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Police say they found the actual crime scene and several shell casings to the east at the intersection of Adams Street and Oak Street.

See a map below:

Police have not identified the man who was killed, pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach Police Department Detective Wallace at (386) 671-5207.

Tips can also be relayed anonymously by texting “DBTIPS” and the information to CRIMES (274637), or through the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

Crime Stoppers tips may lead to a cash reward.

