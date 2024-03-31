1 killed, 1 injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two young men were shot, one fatally, in the Bronx Saturday evening, according to the NYPD.

A 23- and 25-year-old men were shot about 8:53 p.m. near East 187th Street and Tiebout Avenue, according to police. One was shot in the chest and the other in the stomach and buttocks, police said.

NYPD Officer Diller’s wife gives eulogy: ‘This is devastating’

Both men were rushed to an area hospital but the 25-year-old could not be saved, police said. The 23-year-old was in stable condition Saturday night.

Police had not made any arrests Sunday morning.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered local news for years. She has been with PIX11 since 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.