1 killed, 1 critically injured following shooting in Pleasant Hill
A 67-year-old man has died and another man is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.
A 67-year-old man has died and another man is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
From its head writer's sudden exit to its returning voice cast members, everything to know about the show.
All eyes this week will be on the release of the Fed's quarterly 'dot plot,' which will signal whether central bank officials still agree that three rate cuts are likely in 2024.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
On Tuesday, Bentley reported 2023 sales were strong, but lower than 2022’s record performance and, more importantly, that an EV shift in strategy is underway.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
Beyoncé opens up more about her foray into country music and says new album "Cowboy Carter" was created after "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed."
The stories you need to start your day: SCOTUS blocks Texas immigration law again, March Madness begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Dodgers fans, Padres fans, are you ready for the 2024 MLB Seoul Series? Let's play ball!
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
Bonuses fell across Wall Street during a challenging 2023, according to a new report, but some bosses were able to buck that trend.
EV research firm Inovev found that the Tesla Model Y topped global auto production numbers last year, but Chinese models are growing in popularity.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
Los Angeles-based Gitai said Tuesday that its autonomous robotic arm has nailed a tech demonstration outside the International Space Station. Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose told TechCrunch in an interview last year that the company aims to reduce in-space labor costs by 100 times, in the same way that SpaceX and other providers have dramatically reduced launch costs. Autonomous robotic systems still have a ways to go before they render human labor obsolete, especially here on Earth; but in space, human labor is expensive (and dangerous), which provides an opening for a robotic alternative.
They sound much better than bone-conduction headphones.
Housing costs remain elevated in the US and the path to fixing them does not run through the Fed. At least in the view of Jerome Powell.