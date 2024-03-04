1 injured in wrong-way I-88 crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash on I-88 in Kane County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The biggest news stories this morning: Waymo gets approval to deploy its robotaxi service in Los Angeles, Dune 2 kicks butt (literally), This is what it looks like to reenter Earth’s atmosphere from a space capsule’s POV.
The Warriors invited Jaylen Brown to shoot by intentionally leaving him wide open on the perimeter. The Celtics All-Star was happy to accept.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
Alex Morgan, just two short weeks ago, was being phased out as the USWNT striker. On Sunday, she keyed a Gold Cup quarterfinal win over Colombia.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
Lee, Gloria Vanderbilt and more: Here's the skinny on saving up to 75%.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
If you're looking to use less fuel when driving, these are the most efficient electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion vehicles of 2024
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
It's Biossance's serum to the rescue for this Hollywood favorite.
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.