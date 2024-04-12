1 injured in shootout at East Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was wounded in a shootout at an apartment complex in East Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the Fallbrook Apartments in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road.

The victim was hit in the leg and has non-life threatening injuries. Multiple bullet casings were found scattered about the crime scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

