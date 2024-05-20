1 injured in shooting at UNLV parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured in a shooting at a UNLV parking garage last Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Gateway Parking Garage, just off Maryland Parkway, north of Tropicana Avenue and across from the campus.

UNLV said the shooting victim was not affiliated with the university.

