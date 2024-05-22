1 injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning shooting just south of downtown Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 in at the intersection of Fain Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Authorities reported the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or if any suspects were taken into custody.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

