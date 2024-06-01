1 injured in shooting at Shelbyville carnival, police say

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting at a Shelbyville carnival that sent one person to the hospital.

The Shelbyville Police Department said officers responded the the parking lot of Madison Street Self Storage, the location of the carnival, at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Friday, May 31 after gunshots were heard in the area.

Authorities said they found a male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was reportedly brought to Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, reports indicate multiple people were involved in the shooting, which is still under investigation.

No additional details have been released about Friday night’s incident. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-684-5811.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

