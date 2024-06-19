1 injured when semi crashes near Oakland

Jun. 19—A South Dakota man was injured Tuesday night after a semi crash on Interstate 90 near Oakland.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert Steven Fleming, 58, of Brandon, South Dakota, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report states Fleming was driving a 2020 Freightliner semi eastbound on I-90 at milepost 169 at 9:02 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway.

The road was wet at the time of the crash

Fleming was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.