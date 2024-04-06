1 injured after SE Portland cannabis store robbed at gunpoint: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating after a Portland cannabis store was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Portland police responded to reports of the robbery in the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue. Authorities say one person was also hit with a pistol and injured during the robbery.

The suspect had already left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made.

PPB’s Major Crimes unit is currently investigating the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

