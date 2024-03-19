1 injured in Saturday shooting

Mar. 19—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in a southeast High Point neighborhood Saturday evening.

The shooting in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue was reported about 6:40 p.m., the High Point Police Department said. Officers arrived to find a person on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police did not say how many shots were fired, but some people who were in the area posted on social media that they heard several.

Paramedics took the injured person to an area hospital. Police told The High Point Enterprise on Monday that investigators don't have information on who fired the shots.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

No other information was released Monday.