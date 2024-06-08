1 injured in Nolensville Pike parking lot shooting: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a Saturday afternoon shooting near Nashville’s Woodbine neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the incident was reported just after 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at a Walgreens in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 the victim was shot in his vehicle in the parking lot, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time.

Authorities told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation into the Nolensville Pike shooting.

This incident occurred just over an hour after another shooting was reported at a gas station along Old Hickory Boulevard in the Nippers Corner area, which also resulted in the victim being brought to VUMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not made any indication these two events are related.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

